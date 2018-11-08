Data artist Paolo Cirio takes on big tech’s social manipulation

For years, Paolo Cirio has been turning data into digital activist art in inventive ways. His Obscurity social justice project , for instance, took on the predatory online mugshot industry that charges people with even minor arrests exorbitant picture removal fees. Cirio cloned the sites and shuffled their data, obfuscating the records.

The Italian artist’s latest, Sociality, is no less impressive–and no less eye-opening.

Cirio aggregates and sorts 20,000 social media and other tech patents into a searchable database that reveals just how invasive our digital devices have become. Patents with names like:

Method of advertising by user psychosocial profiling.

Mental state analysis of voters.

Predicting user posting behavior in social media applications.

The Sociality website allows users to browse, search, and rate patents by criteria like titles, flowchart images, and the companies that invented them. There is also a “Ban” option that lets users, via automated email, alert politicians, power players, and anyone else to the patent’s existence and its onerous qualities.

“We [understand] the power of mass media, like television, advertising, etc.–they teach this even at school,” Cirio tells Fast Company. “However, it’s not common knowledge how the media of algorithms, user interfaces, and personal devices are much more powerful and sophisticated in manipulating people. This should be an educational issue but also a legislative one.”

To illuminate these opaque technologies, Cirio turns patent techspeak into something more easily digestible to the average person. By making it searchable, people can understand the who and how of these tech patents. It’s the type of background that tech users rarely if ever encounter.