Here are 4 of Trump’s worst racist comments, according to Michael Cohen

In a bombshell interview in Vanity Fair, Michael Cohen claims that President Donald Trump repeatedly made racist comments (and at least one homophobic one) during the years he worked with him. The president’s former personal lawyer, who has turned against him in recent months, even urging Americans to vote Democratic in the midterm elections, told Vanity Fair‘s Emily Jane Fox about the comments:
- In 2016, Cohen was attending one of Trump’s campaign rallies and observed that his crowds were full of white people. Trump’s reply: “That’s because black people are too stupid to vote for me.”
- After Nelson Mandela’s death in 2013, Trump said to Cohen: “Name one country run by a black person that’s not a shithole,” adding, “Name one city.”
- On a trip in the 2000s, when Cohen and Trump shared a car during a ride through a tough neighborhood in Chicago, Trump looked around him and said, “Only the blacks could live like this.”
- During the heated finale of The Apprentice in 2004, which pitted Bill Rancic and Kwame Jackson against each other, Trump told Cohen why he couldn’t pick Jackson, “There’s no way I can let this black f-g win.”
The White House did not reply to multiple requests for comment from Vanity Fair.