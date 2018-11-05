This is the biggest policy issue for 14 million undecided freelance voters

The rise of the freelance worker in the U.S. has long been a talking point about the changing future of work. The data backs up the rhetoric, with 57.3 million freelancers contributing $1.4 trillion to the U.S. economy in the last year.

Despite the rapid growth, economic contribution, and impact of the freelance economy and its workers, little attention has been given to the policy issues that matter most to one of the fastest-growing subsets of American workers.

Fiverr sought out answers, working alongside research house VIGA to ask more than 1,000 freelancers across the country how they felt about the top issues of the day. The results of the survey showcase how freelancers view their role in the economy, their concerns about their security, and their desires from policymakers. Most of all, the data highlights how freelancers are different from the average American, and that difference stuck out immediately when it came to the number-one concern for freelancers: healthcare.

Tech companies with a stake in the independent workforce have long known the importance of healthcare to their workers, and they’ve previously acted accordingly. In 2016, at the end of the Obama administration, gig economy companies partnered with the Department of Health and Human Services to get the word out.

By 2017 the political climate had shifted, and government support for healthcare awareness had dried up. To fill in the gaps, Fiverr led a coalition of like-minded gig platforms to drive enrollment, education, and awareness to a collective audience of 3.5 million independent workers.

This year, that support has extended to a digital advertising campaign from Fiverr and Postmates that goes beyond their individual communities to engage all independent workers with enrollment reminders and educational resources from the nonprofit Small Business Majority; all in the name of addressing this critical need.

Why is healthcare such a big issue for freelancers? Unlike traditional employees in the United States, freelancers are entirely reliant on themselves to get covered. Until the Affordable Care Act debuted, that responsibility could be something of a nightmare, with pre-existing conditions and access impacting a freelancer’s ability to get covered. Without a safety net in place, many were either left in a precarious position of going uncovered or living the financial free-fall that comes from getting hurt without coverage.