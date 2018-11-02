Trump just used a “Game of Thrones” meme to dictate policy and HBO is not amused

Who: The actual President of the United States.

Why we care: Less than a week after the #MAGAbomber was caught and an anti-Semitic gunman shot up a synagogue, the president continues to signal that he does not take politics seriously at all.

Any other president might have caught some flak for joking about almost canceling a political rally on the day of the deadliest attack on American Jews in history because of “a bad hair day,” but not Trump. Instead, the president refuses to be chastened by the gravity of the moment and continues thrumming along with his usual buffoonery. The latest case in point is a Friday-afternoon tweet invoking Game of Thrones.

His play on the “Winter is coming” catchphrase (Trump couldn’t go with “A Lannister always pays his debts” because he famously never does) is meant to signal plans to reinstate sanctions on Iran. If that sounds like a serious matter, perhaps one that should be handled with more care than a Slack reaction gif, it’s because it is. Moves like these further erase the line between Trump himself and the Facebook MAGA-granddads who voted for him. Those two groups deserve each other. For the rest of us, well, the midterms are next Tuesday.

Oh, and HBO, home to Game of Thrones, did not appreciate this stupidity either.