Amazon opens second 4-star store in Colorado

On Thursday, Amazon’s second 4-star store opened in Lone Tree, Colorado, just a few miles outside of Denver, reports the Verge. The company’s second 4-star store follows the opening of its first in SoHo, New York City, in late September. As Amazon explained in a blog post at the time about their 4-star concept:
We created Amazon 4-star to be a place where customers can discover products they will love. Amazon 4-star’s selection is a direct reflection of our customers—what they’re buying and what they’re loving.
We started with some of the most popular categories on Amazon.com including devices, consumer electronics, kitchen, home, toys, books, and games, and chose only the products that customers have rated 4 stars and above, or are top sellers, or are new and trending.
Today, the average rating of all the products in Amazon 4-star is 4.4 stars, and collectively, the products in store have earned more than 1.8 million 5-star customer reviews.
Amazon also plans to open its third 4-star store in Berkeley, California, in the coming months. Of course, these aren’t the only brick-and-mortar retail stores Amazon has. The company owns the Whole Foods grocery chain as well as has a number of physical bookshops and Go cashier-less convenience stores across the country.