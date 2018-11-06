Six women running for election today on changing the face of politics

This election cycle, a record number of women are running for office, many of them as an act of resistance to the misogyny of the Trump presidency. Women have won an unprecedented number of primary races, with 272 of the 964 candidates running for political office in today’s election are women, and 216 are black, Hispanic, Asian, Native American or multiracial, in fact only 58% of candidates are white men. That’s why some have dubbed 2018 the “Year of the Woman,” echoing the moniker given to the year 1992, which saw a surge in female candidates after Clarence Thomas’s controversial confirmation to the Supreme Court.

“Everyone keeps trying to define this political moment,” says Liuba Grechen Shirley, who is the Democratic nominee in New York’s 2nd congressional district. “And yes, there are a lot of women who are running across the country. But I think what’s more exciting about what’s happening this year is that there are more everyday, average Americans (running for office).”

It’s possible the demographics of Congress won’t change dramatically after today’s election—many of the women vying for seats in Congress or in gubernatorial races have stiff competition—but in running and winning primaries, these women have quite literally changed the face of politics. We talked to six women running for office across the country about how they make themselves relatable to constituents who are used to seeing white men in positions of power, and how their background has influenced their platforms.

Liuba Grechen Shirley, candidate in New York’s 2nd congressional district

On being relatable:

I’ve never thought about how to become or seem approachable. I’m just myself. I’m in the grocery store with my two children running in different directions, and I’ll stop and talk to anybody who’s got a question. It was never a strategic decision.

Politics is personal. Politics is about how you’re going to get your kid to the doctor, how you’re going to put food on the table, how you’re going to pay your mortgage and taxes, and how are you going to make sure that your kid gets a good education. That’s all affected by every person that you elect to represent you.

On how her background influences her approach to politics:

There’s very little that fazes moms—parents, in general—because we’re used to multitasking. We’re used to the craziness of our lives. I walk out of an event, and within two seconds, I have my flip-flops on, and my hair in a ponytail. My staff usually want to kill me; they want me to stay looking professional for longer.