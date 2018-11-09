These 4 myths about the skills gap will hold your company back

When it comes to competing in the workplace of the future, 80% of executives are worried about the availability of key skills, according to PwC’s 21st CEO Survey . This fear has led companies to invest more resources in training and recruiting, but concerns about the skills gap won’t be resolved if you rely on outdated training methods and hiring expectations, says David Blake, coauthor of The Expertise Economy: How The Smartest Companies Use Learning To Engage, Compete, and Succeed .

“Companies conflate knowledge and skills,” he says. “There is no distinction made, and everything is thrown into a bucket called ‘training.’ If companies really want to help employees gain new skills, there has to be a basic understanding of what learning is really all about.”

To find or create employees who have the skills needed, leaders need to get past these four common myths about learning:

Colleges will solve the skills gap

Some leaders argue that colleges aren’t graduating students who are ready for the workforce. This may be true, but if CEOs and business leaders are relying on a “hire only” strategy to get talent with the skills they need for their future, they will have to think again, says Blake.

“We’ve shifted away from a world where information is scarce and where it was the job of higher education to gather that information and make it accessible for learning by bringing the best minds and best books to single campus,” he says. “Students who are graduating have been taught a lot of eternal principles, but they’re not being taught what to do in a world with organizations swimming in data.”

Even the best universities are increasingly failing to prepare students with the skills they need, says Blake. With the education system in transition, individuals need to arm themselves with the skills they need and companies need to look beyond the college degree.

“There are fantastic new platforms for people to develop skills, and companies need to move past traditional signals, such as college degrees, to find someone who has those skills, irrespective of how or where they developed them,” says Blake.