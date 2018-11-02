A reality-TV real estate mogul is funding a crackdown on vagrants in New Orleans

Sidney Torres IV, a controversial New Orleans real estate developer and star of the CNBC real estate reality show The Deed , says he’s now funding an operation to combat “aggressive panhandling” in New Orleans’s historic French Quarter.

“The obstructing of resident’s [sic] walkways, an driveways, as well as public urination has plagued our neighborhood for too long,” he wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday. An accompanying 30-second video highlighting the crackdown also appeared on local television this week.

Torres previously received national attention for founding and initially funding the French Quarter Task Force, which sends off-duty New Orleans Police Department officers to patrol the tourist-friendly area, often in Smart cars. The Task Force also maintains a smartphone app where people can report crime.

Todays anti-aggressive solicitation sweep was a huge success!!All agencies today were there promptly and quickly became part of 1 team. I watched them at one location and they were very professional. I really appreciated the help! Nice to see NOPD, FQ Task Force, SPCA and Sheriff Marlin Gusman team working together – as a city we need more of that. #Fqtf #FrenchQuarterTasksForce #Teamwork Posted by Keep the French Quarter Safe on Wednesday, October 31, 2018

The Task Force has raised questions about the blending of public and private policing, and how resources are directed to certain areas of the city, and it’s likely that the Torres-backed vagrancy crackdown will do the same.

While Torres has said a friend was recently punched in an altercation with a panhandler, many interviewed on a recent broadcast by WVUE, the city’s FOX affiliate, about the crackdown, said the majority of the homeless people who congregate in the French Quarter are generally harmless.