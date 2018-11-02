CES 2019: Will a workaround to get more women on the keynote stage appease critics?

CES, the Olympics of technology conventions, took a public drubbing for not having any women delivering its biggest keynote addresses last January–or the year before. And having roles for about 300 women on panels or delivering smaller addresses did little to soothe vocal critics, led by women’s inclusion group Gender Avenger .

This time, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), which runs CES, has a fix meant to boost diversity on the biggest stages. For starters, two of the four keynoter CEOs announced so far are women: IBM’s Ginni Rometty (for the second time in three years) and AMD’s Lisa Su. More keynote announcements are expected in the coming weeks.

In addition, CES is trying to reframe its main keynotes to be more like Apple’s: tag-team presentations by several executives. That at least increases the chances of some gender and cultural variety making it onstage, even if most bosses are still men. However, the decision of who speaks is ultimately up to the companies, says CTA.

Take Verizon, the latest “corporate keynote” presenter to be announced, on November 1. “We’re still working on the content and presenters for our keynote, but diversity and inclusion is always top of mind for Verizon,” says Lauren Tilstra, head of executive communication, in an email. “Our presence at CES will certainly reflect our commitment to cultivating inclusive conversations.”

While declining to get more specific, she tells me that having just one white dude on stage is unlikely. The Corporate Keynote listing on the CES website currently shows only a photo of Hans Vestberg, named CEO in June. (However, he is the only white man currently on the page.)

I rang up Gender Avenger founder Gina Glantz and asked her opinion on the new policy. She said it sounded like an attempt to make things better, but that the practice would “dilute the power of one person standing onstage.”

A few minutes after our call, she sent me an email with a stronger critique. “Replacing a keynoter with a gaggle of folks onstage really sidesteps the issue,” she wrote. “Standing onstage alone is powerful. Standing alongside a bunch of folks is being part of a bunch of folks. This is not the answer.”