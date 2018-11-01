After careful consideration, this guy’s “Slack notification” costume won Halloween

What: A Halloween costume that perfectly captures one of the most haunting of all workplace terrors.

Who: Software engineer/improv comedian Alex Engelberg.

Why we care: Look, there were a lot of great Halloween costumes out there yesterday. Beyoncé went as FloJo. Heidi Klum went as Princess Fiona from Shrek. And Trump ingeniously went as David Duke. But there was one be-costumed hero who towered over all the rest. It’s this guy and his perfectly color-coordinated and soundtracked Slack notification costume. Because truly, what is scarier than one of those unwanted clackety-clack’s from an employer you’re trying to avoid?

1 new message pic.twitter.com/H09WcuYYoJ — Alex Novemberg (@aengelbro) October 31, 2018

We have “1 new message” for Alex: good job.