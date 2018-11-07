Five ways to get more done by reclaiming your wasted pockets of time

No time to get anything real done—what’s in my e-mail inbox?

The default setting for most individual’s brains when they have 20 minutes or less is to waste it on activities that give them no greater sense of accomplishment at the end of the day than if they had skipped them.

As a time management coach, I’ve seen that most people can easily reclaim one to two hours of productivity in their workday by changing their default settings. That means getting more stuff done and less working late. Happier boss and happier you. Here are five ways to get more done by reclaiming small pockets of time.

Keep a quick task list

Consider making a “quick task list” for items that will take 10 minutes or less. These could include printing off a document, doing a follow-up call, scheduling an appointment, or other little things that need to get done but don’t take much time. When you have a small opening of time, challenge yourself to knock items off that list. Not only will this help you get more done in the time, but it can also help you beat procrastination on pesky little tasks.

Get real stuff done on your phone

You don’t have my permission to scroll mindlessly, but a small pocket of time can provide the perfect opportunity to get communication done that you really need to do. For example, catch up on text messages, return a voicemail, or reply to LinkedIn messages. By doing these activities during a small window of time, you’re reducing their intrusion into larger blocks of time better used for focused work.

Catch up with a coworker

If you only have a small bit of time between meetings, you may find it an ideal time for an informal catchup with a coworker who either is attending one of the same meetings or who has a desk nearby the meeting space. A 10-minute conversation when you’re already up and “in the neighborhood” can help you effectively use the time away from your desk.