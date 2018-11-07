5 ways AI will change the way you think about everything

When the English inventor Thomas Newcomen created the world’s first practical steam engine in 1712, he didn’t ignite the Industrial Revolution—that would come much later. What Newcomen made was an unwieldy device for pumping water out of mines. It would take another 70 years for James Watt to invent a more efficient design—one that could be mounted onto carriages and boats to create railroads and steamships. Steam made the pistons go, but it wasn’t until Watt and his contemporaries found the proper applications that the world as we knew it changed.

What steam was to the first Industrial Revolution, artificial intelligence will be to the fourth, according to the World Economic Forum. (Electrification and digitization were the second and third, respectively.) In both cases, “it’s not the end, it’s just the power,” argues anthropologist and Intel Fellow Genevieve Bell. “AI is the thing that will make everything possible, but like the steam engine, it only gets interesting when you know what it’s going to do.”

Steam trains not only remade the world by virtue of laying thousands of miles of track, but shrank it, too—and then synchronized it with the invention of time zones. It also remade work-as-we-know-it. The first Industrial Revolution created a class of engineers, says Bell, followed later by accountants and computer scientists. What will a world filled with AI produce, and what are the applications that will change—well, everything? Here are five areas in which AI is poised to make a profound impact.

STRATEGY

One way to think about AI is to imagine a plunge in the cost of making predictions. Once predictions are cheap, they will be applied everywhere, says Avi Goldfarb, chair in artificial intelligence and health care at the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management. “My favorite thought experiment is the airport lounge,” he says. “It exists because we’re bad at predicting how long we’ll be waiting. But what if we knew better?” Imagine AI wringing the slack out of nearly every industry through continuously updated predictions.

And they won’t be doing it alone. Twenty years ago, chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov became the first human to lose to an AI in an epic match against IBM’s Deep Blue. These days, he advocates for human-AI pairings, with the human handling strategy while the machine tackles tactics—making each stronger. AI appears destined to change how we make decisions.

“SELF-DRIVING ORGANIZATIONS”