Women CEOs on How to Drive Change in the Workplace

Being a leader is tough—particularly when you’re dedicated to building a culture of diversity, inclusion, and innovation within your company. To truly lead, you must try new approaches, think outside the box, and know when to ask for help. Luckily, there’s a wealth of experience out there to guide you in your efforts. Here, some of Canada’s top women leaders provide their insights on how to build engaged and empowered teams to help businesses thrive.

Prem Gill, CEO of Creative BC , British Columbia’s creative industry catalyst, which provides expertise and support to the province’s motion picture, interactive digital, music and publishing sectors:

Driving positive change in the workplace requires empowering employees to lead. But I’ve learned that empowering your employees to lead also means empowering them to fail. Innovation and positive change entail some measure of risk, and if you don’t empower employees to fail, you’ll never fully cultivate a culture of innovation.

Always know your worth and maintain your integrity. Recognize toxic work environments and when an employer may be setting you up for failure. If you’ve had candid conversations with your employer on how to improve the situation and nothing has changed, then it may be time to walk away. It is easy to get caught in a cycle of trying to prove yourself despite the odds, so remember that your goal should be your professional growth, not trying to “make it” in a toxic environment.

While studying communications at Simon Fraser University, I started critically looking at mass media and asking myself, “Why am I not represented? Why isn’t there a diversity of voices?” The way I saw it, I could simply complain, or I could find ways to be proactive. For me, it is about leading the conversation, collaborating with others and driving change. You have to be relentless and strategic and truly believe there can be shifts and changes.

Ensure that Everyone’s Voice Is Heard

Stephania Varalli, co-CEO and head of media at Women of Influence, an enterprise that produces executive leadership courses and high-profile events:

We’ve all heard the business case for diversity, but building a diverse team is only the first step in realizing the benefits—it’s critical that everyone’s voice is heard. Getting your ideas heard in a meeting is often a matter of confidence. It starts with the physical: sit tall and speak loud enough to be heard. Don’t be apologetic about taking up space. That means ditching qualifiers and resisting the urge to explain every detail.

Foster Individuality within Your Team

Alicia Close, founder and CEO of Women in Tech World, a non-profit dedicated to creating community-driven plans and programming to support and advance women in tech:

Fostering individuality is important in any organization. We all think differently, and this is a good thing for innovation. However, the trick is ensuring everyone—disparate individuals—still feel like they are working towards common goals and are accepted and valued within the organization. Practically, this means listening more; judging less.

Include Your Team in the Learning Process

Valerie Song, CEO and co-founder of AVA Technologies, an agricultural tech startup that creates AVA Byte, the world’s smartest indoor gardens: