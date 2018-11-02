Over My Dead Body wants to design your headstone

We’re all going to die–but how many of us have given real thought toward how we want to be remembered? Do you want a nice simple tombstone? An urn where your family can keep your remains? What about a grandiose mausoleum, or even sculpture by a famous artist?

While most of us might be happy with something simple or nothing at all, the design studio Smorgasbord is launching a service with the cheeky (and quite literal) name “Over My Dead Body” that makes custom memorials. When you’re still alive, Smorgasbord’s designers work with you to come up with a concept, then either design it or match you with the right artist or design studio. Once the memorial is finished, the studio stores it until your days on Earth are over–at which point the studio will deliver it to your next of kin.

The studio’s custom memorials hearken back to the bygone era of elaborate mausoleums, which the wealthy would use to commemorate their power and influence in life. It also feels appropriate for an era fueled by social media, where appearances are everything. After all, your Facebook page can live on after you die, and some tech companies are catering to clients who want “digital afterlives.” Meanwhile, the growing Death Positive Movement suggests that we should all be free to discuss and plan for our deaths more openly.

For OMDB’s client liaison director Morgan Tucker, who grew up around a funeral home, the service taps into her own philosophy about death: It’s inevitable, so don’t sweat it.

Tucker is excited by the idea that planning a memorial might help people think more positively about death. “We need to be realistic about it but we can also accept it and have some fun with it,” she says. “I’m hoping that through this project, people can really open up the process of coming to terms with a life they’ve lived, accepting it, and wanting to remember their life in a beautiful way.”

Who would be so focused on their legacy they’d commission an artwork to memorialize themselves?

“This is for people who are alive and kicking, who are living large, and they’ve got the foresight to sit down and plan an edifice or memorial, whether it’s physical or digital, for a time when they leave,” says Dylan Griffith, the founder and creative director of Smorgasbord. “I think it will appeal to the famous or people who have the funds to bring something special to fruition.” While he doesn’t have a specific cost estimate because the “sky’s the limit,” Griffith imagines that OMBD’s service would be far more expensive than a conventional headstone–and far more than that if you really want Damien Hirst to build your mausoleum.