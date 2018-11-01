Google employees around the world have already begun walking out in protest

The Google walkout has already begun. Employees are taking a stand against the company, in light of recent reports that Google learned about multiple sexual misconduct allegations against Android founder Andy Rubin, and allowed him to resign with a $90 million exit package–essentially sweeping the whole incident under the rug. It turned out the company has paid millions of dollars to departing male executives in similar situations.

With that as a catalyst, Google workers want the company to know that they deserve a safe and equitable workplace. Already workers are walking out in protest. A Twitter account published a picture of what seems to be employees in Singapore this morning gathering together after walking out of the office.

First #GoogleWalkout photo coming straight from our office in Singapore where it’s 11/1 just after 12p! pic.twitter.com/Ctv3xLE0aH — Google Walkout For Real Change (@GoogleWalkout) November 1, 2018

As the morning rolls on, expect more pictures like this.

The New York Times writes that more than 1,500 employees are expected to walk out today. “Google’s famous for its culture. But in reality we’re not even meeting the basics of respect, justice, and fairness for every single person here,” said Claire Stephenson, a Google product manager to the Times.

According to an Instagram post from the account GoogleWalkout, the protesting employees have the following demands:

An end to forced arbitration in cases of harassment and discrimination. A commitment to end pay and opportunity inequity. A publicly disclosed sexual harassment transparency report. A clear, uniform, globally inclusive process for reporting sexual misconduct safely and anonymously. Elevate the chief diversity officer to answer directly to the CEO and make recommendations directly to the board of directors. In addition, appoint an employee representative to the board.

I reached out to the company for comment and will update this post if I hear back. I’ll also be adding any news about the walkouts as they progress.