Feeling hopeless about politics? 4 ways designers can fight back

Design can feel apolitical when the focus is on building commercial interfaces, products, and services. But the New York-based Studio Rodrigo made a commitment to using its skills to get active in the political sphere after the 2016 election. Even though the studio’s primary focus is on product design and strategy, its 15 designers have come together as a group to participate in direct actions and find ways to use their skills to promote progressive causes.

Here are four ways that Studio Rodrigo has integrated politics into its mission and mobilized its employees to get out the vote leading up to next week’s midterm election.

Spell out your values as a company

In the aftermath of the 2016 election, Studio Rodrigo founders Ritik Dholakia and Khoi Uong assembled their team to work on a statement of values. “We did not think that, as a company, we would have to publicly and forcefully state an even more core and fundamental set of values,” they wrote on Medium. “But here we are.”

The 20-point list includes affirmations that discrimination is wrong, immigrants are a positive addition to the country, women deserve equal pay and control over their bodies, and more.

It was an important exercise that reaffirmed the company’s values. But the statement was just the beginning for Studio Rodrigo, which since then has embarked on a number of initiatives to actively fight for its collective beliefs.

Offer pro bono services to progressive nonprofits

Over the last two years, Studio Rodrigo has offered its services pro bono to the voting rights nonprofit TurboVote, which aims to increase voter registration and help support people in voting. The designers created visual assets for the nonprofit’s campaigns to convince people to vote in the off-season state elections in 2017, and then again for this year’s midterms.

Along with the visuals the studio made for TurboVote, Dholakia encouraged the team to make other political posters as well. During the child separation crisis, Dholakia saw homemade signs decrying the policy in the windows of bodegas in Brooklyn, and it inspired him to create a similar poster, which now hangs in Studio Rodrigo’s window.