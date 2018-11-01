NASA astronauts will get to use this extraterrestrial supercomputer

Remember the old cautions to keep magnets away from your computer and use a surge protector? What about exposing it to cosmic rays for a year? That’s what NASA finished testing earlier this year, after running a standard Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) business computer aboard the International Space Station. Instead of bulky shielding, the system used software tricks to monitor dangerous conditions and power down or make other adjustments to survive hazards like radiation spikes and unexpected power outages.

With three or four months before the system gets a ride back to Earth for more testing, NASA decided to put the system, an HPE Apollo 4000-series enterprise server, to work doing real science experiments on the ISS.

“We’ve been scheduled to return to Earth on SpaceX 17, which is in late February or early March,” says Mark Fernandez, lead developer for HPE’s Spaceborne Computer program. “Therefore we can open up the supercomputer on the ISS for advancing other types of space exploration.”

The Apollo 4000 is technically a “supercomputer,” because it can perform one trillion floating-point operations per second–a teraflop. That’s now a routine piece of equipment for corporations on Earth, but it’s more processing power than all the other computers on the ISS combined, says Fernandez. “We’ve got 32 [computing] cores onboard,” says Fernandez. “We could run [at least] 32 virtual machines and address the computational needs of 32 experiments.”

NASA has a lot more computing power on the ground, but it has limited bandwidth between the ground and the ISS. The main benefit of having a powerful computer on the station is to do the initial processing of data from cameras or other sensors, then select, compress, and beam down just the relevant information. Fernandez gives image analysis of the Earth as an example.

“If you’re collecting 4K images and looking for something specific, which you already have the image processing software to find…we could do that on board,” he says.