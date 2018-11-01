Exclusive Danish design brand Hay is finally launching in the U.S.

Just in time for the holiday shopping bonanza, Hay, the modern Danish furniture brand with a cult following, officially launches in the U.S. market today with its first dedicated e-commerce platform for North American shoppers at Hay.com . The brand’s first brick-and-mortar retail outpost in North America will also open this month in Portland, Oregon, “where there’s an appreciation for heritage, craftsmanship, and collaboration that we identify with,” says a spokesperson. Three additional retail stores, including one to open soon in Costa Mesa, California, later this fall, will roll out in the coming year.

All of this marks a big move into the North American market for Hay, which had previously only carried select items and smaller accessories in the U.S. through partners such as the MoMA Design Store, much to the chagrin of fans of its colorful and utilitarian wares, which range from office accessories, home goods, and gifts to contract furnishings and textiles.

The expansion comes just a few months after the relatively quiet June announcement that Herman Miller had invested $66 million to acquire a 33% stake in the company, and an additional $5 million for the exclusive North American rights.

“Hay is one of the best articulated design brands in the furnishings space,” said Herman Miller CEO Brian Walker, in an earlier statement. “Hay is a key building block toward our stated priority to scale our consumer business. The Hay assortment will significantly expand our offer to a younger, more urban demographic that we have targeted for expansion.”

A spokesperson confirmed the brand’s creative leadership will continue to be helmed by husband-wife duo Rolf and Mette Hay, who cofounded the brand in 2002, in Copenhagen, with Troels Holch Povlsen.

The playful, colorful designs will add a youthful edge to Herman Miller’s legacy catalogue, and bring in a bit of smart tech as well: Special, on-trend colorways of the Sonos One smart speaker, which Hay debuted this spring at Salone del Mobile as part of the Sonos Limited Edition Collection, will be available online through Hay, Sonos, and the MoMA Design Store on November 5.