The complicated and troubled history of the annual performance review

While the yearly assessment handed down from manager to staffer has become something for both parties to dread (and prompted some companies to abolish it entirely) the approach to appraise workers’ progress has a long history that’s ranged from practical to problematic.

There is no definitive source that points to the very first performance review. Some suggest that the Industrial Revolution’s focus on worker productivity may have contributed to formalizing a standard for judging how well people did their jobs based on their output alongside machines like the cotton gin and the spinning jenny. If so, that’s a dark part of the annual review’s history, as it can’t be separated from slave and child labor and the unsafe working conditions that plagued factory workers before unions were organized to protect them.

Flash-forward to WWI and WWII, when the military started using metrics, first to identify and dismiss poor performers and then to rank enlisted soldiers based on their potential to ascend to leadership.

In between the wars, in 1927, Elton Mayo, an Australian-born psychologist, implemented a socioeconomic experiment that studied the female employees of the Hawthorne Works factory of the Western Electric Company in Cicero, Illinois. Their productivity was measured by changes in their hours, wages, rest periods, lighting conditions, organization, and degree of supervision and consultation to see what would affect the way they did their jobs. They found, perhaps unsurprisingly, that performance wasn’t tied to money, but to the fact that someone was paying attention to their conditions.

But that finding was short-lived, at least according to Peter Capelli and Anna Tavis. They reported in Harvard Business Review:

By the 1940s, about 60% of U.S. companies were using appraisals to document workers’ performance and allocate rewards. By the 1960s, it was closer to 90%. Though seniority rules determined pay increases and promotions for unionized workers, strong merit scores meant good advancement prospects for managers.

Theory X and Y

At first, they observed, giving feedback that focused on improving performance was an afterthought. But along came social psychologist Douglas McGregor, whose Theory X and Theory Y would change the approach to assessments. While Theory X suggested that no one really wants to work and therefore they need strict supervision, Theory Y holds that employees should be trusted and empowered. It was a radical departure of viewing workers and leadership. As such, managers and their staff were seen in a collaborative way and performance could be positively influenced by encouraging development. “The limits on human collaboration in the organizational setting are not limits of human nature but of management’s ingenuity in discovering how to realize the potential represented by its human resources,” McGregor concluded.