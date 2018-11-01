This is why it’s important to network within your company

Surveys show that nearly 85% of employees have found or obtained their job via networking . Additionally, it’s estimated that referrals are associated with a 2.6% to 6.6% higher chance of an accepted job offer. However, all of these statistics are referencing external networking.

External networking refers to broadening your network of industry professionals and other individuals for mutually beneficial purposes, including searching for a job or looking for a referral.

Internal networking refers to reaching out and connecting with colleagues within your organization, even if your job doesn’t require you to do so.

What is internal networking? Why is internal networking so important?

Company culture has become increasingly important in the workplace, and part of that is having a strong team of employees who are comfortable collaborating and working between departments and disciplines. When you continually network with other employees within your company, you’re building relationships, establishing rapport, and cultivating a mutual trust and respect that will enable higher productivity and a better overall work experience.

Internal networking could give you a leg up on job openings

Networking with others in your organization can provide exclusive knowledge on job opportunities before they are public knowledge. If you work for a great company that you want to grow with, knowing about internal positions as early as possible could be a key factor in your career development. Building interdepartmental relationships will help you with that.

Internal networking can help you when you’re trying to make a career shift

When you’re trying to make a career shift, often one of the hardest parts is catering your resume to your new field of work. If you don’t have related work experience on your resume, it can be very difficult for a hiring manager or recruiter to see how you’d be a good fit for the position you’re applying to. This is where internal networking comes in.

If you’re trying to develop more experience in a different area of business, network with other employees in that department. Reach out and make it known that you’re interested in learning more about what they do. Conduct informational interviews or even ask to shadow or take on a small role in a project they might be working on. Even if it is a small role, getting exposure to a different sector of your company will give you more related experience to integrate into your resume.