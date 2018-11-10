Why we need to be honest about the risks of entrepreneurship

Many Americans see entrepreneurs as the saviors of our day–the engines of economic growth and innovation in our communities, workplaces, and daily lives. We love reading stories about self-made founders, college dropouts who began their ventures out of garages, and rags-to-riches success stories. We’ve glorified entrepreneurship, and our policymakers often tout business owners as the heroes of our country.

I am not here to argue that entrepreneurship is inherently bad. New businesses do contribute to economic growth, and in turn, job creation. But today’s capital-raising culture has made starting a business look easy, even for those without a safety net to fall back on. This is a problem, especially for entrepreneurs who choose to jump into the game when they are 50 years old or older.

The unglamorous reality of starting a business

Entrepreneurship is a precarious line of work: Only about half of all firms survive their 5th birthdays. Assuming they do stay in business, entrepreneurs often lack health insurance, according to the Treasury Department. They are at risk of poverty in retirement, with only 8% contributing to a retirement plan in a single year. This foretells a dire future for many Americans, considering that only one in five workers aged 50 and older, including their spouses, have saved less than $1,000 for retirement. That number gets lower the younger you are.

Those who have higher levels of assets, spouses who have steady jobs, or families with a modicum of wealth are in a better place to start a business. If their ventures fail, they have something to fall back on. But what about the majority of Americans without ample emergency or retirement savings and who need access to employer-sponsored health insurance to reduce its cost?

Entrepreneurship is especially risky for older workers

Here’s what we do know. Entrepreneurship–a fancy-sounding word often interchanged with self-employment–is less likely to provide critical benefits that are tied to a traditional workplace. This is concerning for people of all ages, but it is of particular concern for the one in five workers aged 50 and older who are self-employed and nearing the typical retirement age. These individuals, most of whom are too young to qualify for Medicare–our country’s universal health care program for those 65 and older–are far less likely to receive health insurance and pension benefits.

For retirees who move back into the labor force through entrepreneurship, their non-pension wealth often declines. And counter to the prevailing belief, entrepreneurs earn less, on average, than their counterparts who work for someone else. With less time to make up for losses, the risks associated with entrepreneurship inherently increase with age.