Bucking a trend, ed-tech startup Pluralsight adds more women to its board

The ed-tech startup, which was named one of Fast Company‘s Most Innovative Companies in 2017, added Leah Johnson, founder and CEO of LCJ Solutions, a communications consulting practice, and Bonita Stewart, vice president of global partnerships at Google.

These appointments buck the current trend of female representation on boards at public companies. The tech sector ranks dead last, with female CEOs at only 2.4% of the companies and an average board representation of 16.1%. Currently, only 20.1% of boards globally have at least three women, which is the “critical mass” of women needed to lead to better financial performance, according to research.