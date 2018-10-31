Zuck gets an international joint summons from Canada and the U.K.

The Facebook CEO received the summons from parliamentary committees in both countries today, reports TechCrunch . Both the U.K. and Canadian parliamentary committees want Zuckerberg to answer questions about Facebook and the Cambridge Anylitca data scandal from earlier this year as well as to discuss how online disinformation campaigns are affecting democracies.

In a letter sent to Zuckerberg announcing the summons, the chairs of the U.K.’s Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport (DCMS) committee and the Canadian Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy, and Ethics (SCAIPE) wrote that the special joint parliamentary hearing will take place at the U.K.’s Westminster Parliament on November 27:

“This will be led by ourselves but a number of other parliaments are likely to be represented. No such joint hearing has ever been held. Given your self-declared objective to ‘fix’ Facebook, and to prevent the platform’s malign use in world affairs and democratic process, we would like to give you the chance to appear at this hearing.”

Both committees will be issuing final reports about their investigation into online disinformation in December, based partly on Zuckerberg’s testimony.