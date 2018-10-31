Halloween by the numbers

Halloween is upon us once again. And it’s not just a night for ghosts and goblins and tricks or treats, but it’s a night worth billions of dollars to businesses across the country. Here are some stats about Halloween showing that the best treat is all that cash going into companies’ bank accounts:
- According to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey, total spending for Halloween is expected to reach $9 billion this year.
- That’s down just a smidge from 2017’s Halloween spending at $9.1 billion.
- 175 million Americans are planning to take part in Halloween festivities this year.
- Each of those people is planning to spend an average of $86.79 on Halloween. That’s up from last year’s $86.13 per person.
- $3.2 billion will be spent on costumes.
- $2.7 billion on Halloween decorations.
- $2.6 billion on candy.
- $400 million on Halloween greeting cards.
- For costumes and other Halloween supplies, 45% of shoppers will visit discount stores while 35% will go to a specialty Halloween store or costume store.
Other stats:
- 3.8 million children plan to dress as their favorite princess character.
- 2.5 million children plan to dress as their favorite superhero.
- 1.9 million children plan to dress as their favorite Star Wars characters.
- 48% of adults who celebrate Halloween in some way plans to dress up, with witch, vampire, and zombie being their top three costumes of choice.
- And pets can’t escape their owner’s love of Halloween either: 18% of adults who celebrate Halloween plan to dress their pets up, with pumpkin, hot dog, and bumblebee being their top three costumes of choice.