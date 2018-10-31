advertisement
Kanye renounced MAGA on Twitter, and Twitter still dragged him anyway

On Tuesday afternoon, Kanye West pedaled back on his recent inflammatory statements and his infatuation with Trump, and Twitter absolutely was not having it.

[Photo: Wikipedia]
By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

For a certain substrata of Twitter, Tuesday afternoon felt a lot like Schadenfreude Christmas.

First came the news that Jacob Wohl, an atonal Trump rally chant made flesh, created a fake company with the hilarious moniker “Surefire Intelligence” to launch a smear campaign against Robert Mueller, and got caught in part because the company’s contact number went to his mom’s voicemail. (The Coen Brothers would be hard-pressed to invent a more inept scammer.) The cross-section of Twitter that had become resigned to seeing Wohl’s increasingly bizarre and shrill defenses of the president regularly amplified broke out into swift celebration. “Jacob Wohl” became the top trending topic, a peak he likely had long aspired to reach, though perhaps not in the way he finally did.

As if all this weren’t enough comeuppance for one day

In the end, all it took was a logo fail.

