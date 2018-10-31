Kanye renounced MAGA on Twitter, and Twitter still dragged him anyway

First came the news that Jacob Wohl, an atonal Trump rally chant made flesh, created a fake company with the hilarious moniker “Surefire Intelligence” to launch a smear campaign against Robert Mueller, and got caught in part because the company’s contact number went to his mom’s voicemail. (The Coen Brothers would be hard-pressed to invent a more inept scammer.) The cross-section of Twitter that had become resigned to seeing Wohl’s increasingly bizarre and shrill defenses of the president regularly amplified broke out into swift celebration. “Jacob Wohl” became the top trending topic, a peak he likely had long aspired to reach, though perhaps not in the way he finally did.

As if all this weren’t enough comeuppance for one day

In the end, all it took was a logo fail.

