Kanye renounced MAGA on Twitter, and Twitter still dragged him anyway

For a certain substrata of Twitter, Tuesday afternoon felt a lot like Schadenfreude Christmas.
First came the news that Jacob Wohl, an atonal Trump rally chant made flesh, created a fake company with the hilarious moniker “Surefire Intelligence” to launch a smear campaign against Robert Mueller, and got caught in part because the company’s contact number went to his mom’s voicemail. (The Coen Brothers would be hard-pressed to invent a more inept scammer.) The cross-section of Twitter that had become resigned to seeing Wohl’s increasingly bizarre and shrill defenses of the president regularly amplified broke out into swift celebration. “Jacob Wohl” became the top trending topic, a peak he likely had long aspired to reach, though perhaps not in the way he finally did.
As if all this weren’t enough comeuppance for one day
In the end, all it took was a logo fail.
Every site that pivoted to video https://t.co/0qYJq6sLWW
— Jessica Suarez (@JessicaSuarez) October 30, 2018
This jackass https://t.co/A75pikcW8w
— ✊????Black Aziz aNANsi✊???? (@Freeyourmindkid) October 30, 2018
Imma let you finish but @taylorswift13 had a far better PSA for the midterms https://t.co/4Zob89hVrY
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) October 30, 2018
when i retweet a parody account https://t.co/5aiPWCRir9
— Ed Dead Redemption 2 (@edzitron) October 30, 2018
data at the beginning of star trek insurrection https://t.co/VG7NaSoITn
— Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) October 30, 2018
Feds closing in on @JacobAWohl. Kanye bailing on Trump because @RealCandaceO used him. Brutal day for #MAGA twitter. https://t.co/QnyvSg5nGt
— Molly Knight (@molly_knight) October 30, 2018
#Yexit? NOPE! No #Blexit for you from Trump because you’re losing money. You insulted African-Americans openly. You believed every word & embraced nationalists, neoNazis & racists. Stop simpering & deal with your shame like a man. Draw some courage from that #MAGA Hat you love! https://t.co/bHEi3Ohy5t
— Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) October 30, 2018
The devils works hard but Kris Jenner works HARDER https://t.co/4ELgXOgGSB
— Phillip Henry (@MajorPhilebrity) October 30, 2018
*i need to sell more shoes* https://t.co/tynx1O8EOH
— Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) October 30, 2018
tfw the sneakers aren't selling https://t.co/7GU2TDlute
— maya kosoff (@mekosoff) October 30, 2018
Had nothing to do with the Wave Runner 700 drop/flop this weekend, eh?
Words and actions matter and have real consequences. People spoke with their dollars and now Ye listening?!? https://t.co/iiUq8E7ZmD
— Bryce Roberts (@bryce) October 30, 2018
when my editor asks where my draft is https://t.co/t8yzqUmZ9G
— aída chávez (@aidachavez) October 30, 2018
Kanye fleeing Hitler's bunker under Red Army fire to go make a new line of designer luggage or something https://t.co/9WFaOJlzP9
— Dan O'Sullivan (@Bro_Pair) October 30, 2018