Kanye’s done with MAGA and Twitter is done with Kanye. A eulogy for the former artist.

First came the news that Jacob Wohl, an atonal Trump rally chant made flesh, created a fake company with the hilarious moniker “Surefire Intelligence” to launch a smear campaign against Robert Mueller, and got caught in part because the company’s contact number went to his mom’s voicemail. (The Coen Brothers would be hard-pressed to invent a more inept scammer.) The cross-section of Twitter resigned to seeing Wohl’s increasingly bizarre and shrill defenses of the president broke out into swift celebration. “Jacob Wohl” became the top trending topic, a peak he had likely long aspired to reach, if perhaps not in the way he finally did.

As if all this weren’t enough comeuppance for one day, then came these tweets from Kanye West.

I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!! — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

The “Candace” in that first tweet refers to Candace Owens, one of the rising conservative trolls with whom Kanye aligned himself earlier this year at the start of his descent into MAGA-clownhood. Owens was apparently involved in the launch of Kanye’s new clothing line promoting the concept of Blexit–a so-called “black exit” from the Democratic party. In the end, apparently, all it took was a logo-fail to give Kanye a glimpse at how much his reputation has suffered in the eyes of his former fans. But even though the Blexit logo is indeed awful–it looks like the Jordan “jumpman” just gave up on life–the lack of enthusiasm around it was a long time coming.

Here’s a little peek behind the curtain. Fast Company had been regularly covering Kanye’s trajectory from “revered creative who often makes controversial statements” to “toxic alt right fartcloud.” We covered how brands reacted to his questioning of whether slavery was “a choice.” We covered his inability to defend his pro-Trump positions on Jimmy Kimmel Live. And we covered his reverse-Pinnochio final transition into a human prop at the White House. By the time this Blexit business rolled around on Sunday, we decided it was time to wash our hands of Kanye coverage. We simply did not want to give him any more oxygen.