Kanye’s done with MAGA and Twitter is done with Kanye. A eulogy for the former artist.

For a certain substrata of Twitter, Tuesday afternoon felt a lot like Schadenfreude Christmas.
First came the news that Jacob Wohl, an atonal Trump rally chant made flesh, created a fake company with the hilarious moniker “Surefire Intelligence” to launch a smear campaign against Robert Mueller, and got caught in part because the company’s contact number went to his mom’s voicemail. (The Coen Brothers would be hard-pressed to invent a more inept scammer.) The cross-section of Twitter resigned to seeing Wohl’s increasingly bizarre and shrill defenses of the president broke out into swift celebration. “Jacob Wohl” became the top trending topic, a peak he had likely long aspired to reach, if perhaps not in the way he finally did.
As if all this weren’t enough comeuppance for one day, then came these tweets from Kanye West.
I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it.
My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!
The “Candace” in that first tweet refers to Candace Owens, one of the rising conservative trolls with whom Kanye aligned himself earlier this year at the start of his descent into MAGA-clownhood. Owens was apparently involved in the launch of Kanye’s new clothing line promoting the concept of Blexit–a so-called “black exit” from the Democratic party. In the end, apparently, all it took was a logo-fail to give Kanye a glimpse at how much his reputation has suffered in the eyes of his former fans. But even though the Blexit logo is indeed awful–it looks like the Jordan “jumpman” just gave up on life–the lack of enthusiasm around it was a long time coming.
Here’s a little peek behind the curtain. Fast Company had been regularly covering Kanye’s trajectory from “revered creative who often makes controversial statements” to “toxic alt right fartcloud.” We covered how brands reacted to his questioning of whether slavery was “a choice.” We covered his inability to defend his pro-Trump positions on Jimmy Kimmel Live. And we covered his reverse-Pinnochio final transition into a human prop at the White House. By the time this Blexit business rolled around on Sunday, we decided it was time to wash our hands of Kanye coverage. We simply did not want to give him any more oxygen.
However, given the substance of this particular bit of coverage, we’re willing to make an exception.
On Tuesday afternoon, Kanye officially announced that he realized what pretty much everyone else realized long ago, and that he would be stepping back from the political realm to focus on “being creative.” Alas, for the former fans exhausted by Kanye, it was too little too late. Donning a MAGA hat, especially in 2018, isn’t anything like a fashion decision. It makes a statement about its wearer’s character, one that cannot simply be removed along with the garment. In addition to the man’s staggering inability to grok the gravity of this political moment, he had the callous idea that he could simply recant the grotesque ideology he’d been screaming about for months and magically unring that bell. Little did he know, many former fans had already mourned their former artistic hero by the time his almost-listenable EP whiffed by their ears back in June. Now it was finally time to bury him.
Below is a sample selection of some of the many kiss-off quote-tweets that greeted Tuesday’s Twitter announcement. Farewell, Kanye. We knew ye only far too well.
Every site that pivoted to video https://t.co/0qYJq6sLWW
This jackass https://t.co/A75pikcW8w
Imma let you finish but @taylorswift13 had a far better PSA for the midterms https://t.co/4Zob89hVrY
when i retweet a parody account https://t.co/5aiPWCRir9
data at the beginning of star trek insurrection https://t.co/VG7NaSoITn
Feds closing in on @JacobAWohl. Kanye bailing on Trump because @RealCandaceO used him. Brutal day for #MAGA twitter. https://t.co/QnyvSg5nGt
#Yexit? NOPE! No #Blexit for you from Trump because you’re losing money. You insulted African-Americans openly. You believed every word & embraced nationalists, neoNazis & racists. Stop simpering & deal with your shame like a man. Draw some courage from that #MAGA Hat you love! https://t.co/bHEi3Ohy5t
The devils works hard but Kris Jenner works HARDER https://t.co/4ELgXOgGSB
*i need to sell more shoes* https://t.co/tynx1O8EOH
tfw the sneakers aren't selling https://t.co/7GU2TDlute
Had nothing to do with the Wave Runner 700 drop/flop this weekend, eh?
Words and actions matter and have real consequences. People spoke with their dollars and now Ye listening?!? https://t.co/iiUq8E7ZmD
when my editor asks where my draft is https://t.co/t8yzqUmZ9G
Kanye fleeing Hitler's bunker under Red Army fire to go make a new line of designer luggage or something https://t.co/9WFaOJlzP9
