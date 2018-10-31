13 scary movies about office politics, the gig economy, and other horrors

When Halloween falls on a Friday or Saturday night, it is obviously time to party. (Unless carrying out social interactions with people dressed like Bob’s Burgers characters is your own personal nightmare, that is.)

When the most spooktacular day of the year falls on a Wednesday, however, as it does this year, the far more sensible option for job-holding adults is to forego the fiesta and maybe watch a horror movie.

But which one?!

In the age of infinite content, it’s hard to choose something to watch in any genre, but horror is particularly fraught. As much as the overall quality of horror movies has risen in recent years in tandem with a newfound prestige, much of horror production remains a schlock factory. The fact that so many fun entries in the genre get deathly low scores on Rotten Tomatoes renders the review aggregator even more useless than usual. Fret not, though, Fast Company readers, as I have put together a guide for finding your perfect Halloween movie.

Have a look below for 13 options, broken out into categories scarily consistent with the themes of our coverage.

Technology

Pulse is a Japanese horror movie from 2001 wherein the internet has become a breeding ground for malevolent spirits. I think we can all agree that no film of the past 17 years was more prescient.

Cell is a recent Stephen King adaptation starring John Cusack and Samuel L. Jackson (who previously teamed up for another King adaptation, 1408. The newer movie begins when an electronic signal broadcast across global mobile networks turns every single person with a working cell phone into a zombie. It’s a horror movie cautionary tale that goes a long way to make the same case as every essay you’ve ever read about the magic of unplugging.