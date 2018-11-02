9 productive ways to spend your extra hour this Sunday

This Sunday, November 4, at 2 a.m., clocks will be turned back one hour. The time change signals the end of Daylight Saving Time for much of the country, spreading the delightful experience of waking in the dark and then trudging home from work in the dark, too.

While Daylight Saving Time is largely hated, bad for your health, and ridiculous (the DOT swears there are sound reasons behind it), at least you do get an extra hour of time for one blissful moment. That’s a full 60 minutes to do whatever you want with your life. Most of us will smartly spend it sleeping (which is the best way to stay productive in the long run), but if you decide to stay awake and do something productive in the short term, here are a few ideas to do with the extra hour of your life: