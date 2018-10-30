Traveling in Japan? This app will connect you with a ninja tour guide in 15 minutes

The app’s creator, Takeru Kobayashi, knows people like ninja guides because he volunteers as one in Tokyo. His work inspired him to create the app, called WappinGuide, which he developed through Survey Box, a relatively new gig-economy company, Sora News 24 reports. The app is designed to make connecting with local guides an on-demand service, delivered to lost tourists within 15 minutes.

Of course the app won’t just connect travelers with ninjas. Through it, tourists can find photographers to snap their vacation photos (selfies are so 2017), or translators to help you find the best monster cafes in all of Harajuku, or a guide who knows all the sites from the Beastie Boys’ “Intergalactic” video.

According to Sora News, the app will let visitors search for a guide or a professional via a map or by a requested skill, and each guide will have a profile with their skills and rates. The app also has a chat feature so guides can arrange meetups, payments, and contracts quickly and easily.

WappinGuide is slated for released in the spring of 2019, on iOS and in English, and registration for wannabe ninjas (or other guides) is now open, so any kinks in the system will be worked out well before the expected onslaught of 920,000 visitors descend on the city during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.