  • 10:59 am

Apple finally upgrades the Mac Mini: Here are the 7 main specs

By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

After years of waiting, Mac Mini lovers will finally get the upgrade they’ve been asking for.

Apple announced at its Brooklyn press event today that the new Mini has a sleek design, a new space-gray finish, and, most importantly, a lot more processing power. The device is five times faster than its predecessor, Apple says.

Here are the main specs:

  • Adds quad-core processor, and goes up to 6 cores
  • All flash storage
  • Storage options up to 2 TB
  • T2 Security chip
  • Faster HEVC video encoding
  • Shell 100% aluminum
  • 10 Gb Ethernet option
  • The I/O: 4 Thunderbolt 3 ports, an HMDI 2.0, two USB-A ports, an audio jack and Gigabit Ethernet, and a 10 Gb Ethernet option.

The new Mini goes on sale November 7, with price starting at $799.

