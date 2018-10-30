Apple finally upgrades the Mac Mini: Here are the 7 main specs

After years of waiting, Mac Mini lovers will finally get the upgrade they’ve been asking for.

Apple announced at its Brooklyn press event today that the new Mini has a sleek design, a new space-gray finish, and, most importantly, a lot more processing power. The device is five times faster than its predecessor, Apple says.

Here are the main specs:

Adds quad-core processor, and goes up to 6 cores

All flash storage

Storage options up to 2 TB

T2 Security chip

Faster HEVC video encoding

Shell 100% aluminum

10 Gb Ethernet option

The I/O: 4 Thunderbolt 3 ports, an HMDI 2.0, two USB-A ports, an audio jack and Gigabit Ethernet, and a 10 Gb Ethernet option.

The new Mini goes on sale November 7, with price starting at $799.