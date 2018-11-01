Designing people’s Instagram Stories is now a million-dollar business

Every day, 400 million people open up Instagram and flip through Stories, the app’s short, ephemeral photo and video updates from people they follow. Since its launch in 2016, Stories has become a popular way for people to share more about their lives–and more often. But with that immediacy has come a pressure to seem cool and spontaneous all the time. It’s also a challenge for brands that use Stories to advertise; companies need to produce fun, current content on a daily basis, and manage those Stories the same way they manage their permanent content elsewhere online–even if it quickly disappears.

That’s where Unfold, an app specifically for Instagram Story templates, is poised to help. Founded in March 2017 by Alfonso Cobo–an architect by training–Unfold began as an app for designers to create portfolios via iPad, before Cobo realized that Instagram Stories were catching on. At the time, “Instagram Stories was really limited in terms of tools and how we could showcase our work in this platform,” Cobo says. “I saw there was a huge potential in Stories.”

The Unfold app features seamless UX that lets you build a story out by electing individual page templates from five different series, each with a different aesthetic, and then add photos and text. Once you’ve designed the whole thing, you can download it to your phone, where each page will save as a separate image, easily uploadable to Instagram (or you share directly on the app itself).

Originally built for designers, Unfold didn’t take off until Cobo partnered with Andy McCune, who runs the Instagram account @Earth and has 1 million followers, in October 2017. The duo set out get the app in front of influencers who might be interested in using it, and their plan worked: Unfold has evolved into one of the biggest players in Instagram Story design, with 11 million users, growing at a rate of 100,000 app downloads per day. The company’s 12-person team is on track to bring in $2.6 million in revenue for 2018, with no investment and no marketing dollars spent.

It’s used by the platform’s biggest star, Selena Gomez, as well as celebrities like Shay Mitchell and Spanish soccer player Sergio Ramos and companies like Topshop, Four Seasons, Interscope Records, and the Arsenal football team. It’s hit No. 1 in the Apple app store in nearly a dozen countries including Italy, the Czech Republic, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Cobo’s native Spain. And Instagram itself is on board–the company points to Unfold as a great way for companies to tell better Stories. So far, it’s been used to create more than 50 million of them.

Today, Unfold is launching the next stage of its business: a design agency for Instagram Stories. Under the moniker Unfold for Brands, Cobo created the company’s first custom-branded Story series for the luxury fitness company Equinox, with 13 templates that Equinox’s social media team and its trainers can access using a special code in the Unfold app.

According to Equinox’s chief marketing officer Vimla Black Gupta, the company has seen exponential growth when it comes to Instagram Stories, and saw Unfold as a way to provide more resources to its social media team and its trainers, who often advertise their classes on Instagram. “How do you stand out in a flutter of stories, the endless streams of content? A lot starts to look the same,” Gupta says. “We want to use [Unfold] as a gift we’re giving our influencers, to express themselves in a differentiated way in a super crowded medium.” She plans to include custom templates in any new brand launch.