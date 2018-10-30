Netflix and Ava Duvernay are gonna party like it’s 1999

Who: Netflix, Ava DuVernay.

Why we care: Prince Rogers Nelson was many things to many people. He was a stone cold Guitar God. A fashion icon. A provocateur. An Academy Award winner. And history’s most effective ambassador of the color purple. All of these shades of the man, and many more, are set for fresh appraisal now that Netflix is teaming up with Oscar-nominated, extremely busy filmmaker Ava DuVernay for a Prince documentary.

As Variety reports, the multi-part production will span the late singer-songwriter’s entire life and will be made with the full cooperation of Prince’s estate. When DuVernay isn’t navigating big-ticket films like March’s A Wrinkle in Time for Disney, she’s also making documentaries, including including 2016’s incendiary prison reform project, The 13th, which Netflix also picked up.

No word yet on whether DuVernay plans to cover Prince’s reported skills at basketball, the subject of an indelible Chappelle Show sketch below.