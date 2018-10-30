Boycott the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and support body diversity, says this model

Victoria’s Secret’s oversexed branding doesn’t seem to be resonating in the post-#MeToo era. In a petition on Change.org, millennial model Robyn Lawley is calling on people to boycott the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. The iconic annual event looks a little like a glitzy strip tease, with the world’s top models–Victoria’s Secret calls them “angels”–strutting down a catwalk in sexy lingerie, sky-high heels, and occasionally diamond-encrusted bras worth millions of dollars. In this campaign, Lawley coins the hashtag #WeAreAllAngels.
At last check, her petition had more than 6,000 supporters.
Lawley, the first plus-size model to be featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated back in 2015, is primarily concerned about the lack of body diversity at the show. Over the years, the brand has incorporated models from a wider array of ethnic backgrounds, but the models all look more or less the same in terms of body type: They’re all homogeneously tall, leggy, and lean, with very few curves.
As Lawley writes in an Instagram post:
“Victoria’s Secret has dominated the space for almost 30 years by telling women there is only one kind of body beautiful. It’s time Victoria’s Secret recognized the buying power and influence of women of ALL ages, shapes, sizes, and ethnicities. The female gaze is powerful, and together, we can celebrate the beauty of our diversity. It’s about time Victoria’s Secret celebrated the customers that fuel its bottom line.”
Lawley’s discomfort with Victoria’s Secret’s marketing reflects a wider dissatisfaction with the brand. Millennials don’t seem to be as taken by Victoria’s Secret as earlier generations, as is evident from the fact that the brand’s sales and stock price have been declining. One analyst referred to it as the “Sears of brassieres,” a nod to the department store chain that has filed for bankruptcy. In its place, a range of body-positive, feminist underwear brands have entered the market, including Knix, Lively, ThirdLove, and TomboyX.
We reached out to Victoria’s Secret for comment about the petition and will update if we hear back.