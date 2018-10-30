Google’s latest Doodle celebrates Halloween as a multiplayer game

It just may be the Google Doodle with the best fun factor yet. If you head on over to google.com now, you’ll see the Doodle splash for the game, called Great Ghoul Duel. Click on it to begin playing. (Here’s a direct link for the game.)

In the game, you play a cute ghost whose objective is to collect “Spirit Flames.” Flames can be collected in two ways–by acquiring them directly in your search or by stealing them from other ghosts. The ghost with the most flames at the end of the game wins.

The game also supports multiple players, allowing you to send email invites to up to eight of your friends so you call play together. The game is available now, but if you want to play it, don’t delay. It’ll disappear like a ghost once Halloween passes.