Lean impact: How to innovate for radically greater social good

How to transcend the barriers to innovation in the impact space.

[Photo: wacomka/iStock]
By Ann Mei Chang4 minute Read

Let’s be real. Innovation for social good is harder than innovation for  business. Period. It took me some time to realize this. Like many  practitioners of Lean Startup, the techniques seemed so universal  that it was hard for me to imagine a domain in which they wouldn’t  apply. Then I tried. I shared the methodology from Eric Ries’s seminal book The Lean Startup with a  nonprofit. At first, reactions were positive, even enthusiastic. Most  people recognized the innate uncertainty of their work and welcomed  ideas for being more nimble, managing risk, and accelerating  progress toward their mission. But then, nothing changed.

When people returned to their desks, they found a grant proposal  to write or previously funded activities to execute. I discovered  that traditional grants require that a detailed design be laid out  in a proposal–down to discrete activities, budgets, and staffing –and that implementation must faithfully adhere to that plan.  I came to call this the enforced waterfall model, in reference to the  outdated process for building shrink-wrapped software when the  need to manufacture and distribute floppy disks or CDs meant  infrequent, high-stakes releases. Each stage of designing, building, testing, and shipping was planned in advance and performed  sequentially. The advent of the web and cloud-based computing  freed software development from these strictures and unleashed a wave of innovation.

This is an excerpt from Lean Impact: How to Innovate for Radically Greater Social Good by Ann Mei Chang. [Image: courtesy Wiley]
Unfortunately, breaking out of this mode is not a simple matter  of convincing your manager. Even the CEO may have little say.  Control often sits with the donors who hold the purse strings.  Imagine if software engineers had to beseech a venture capitalist for permission before trying any new idea for a feature. That  would certainly slow down innovation. Entrepreneurs do exist everywhere,  but if they are grant-funded, their arms may be tied behind  their backs.

Those mission-driven organizations that are fortunate enough to  have access to more flexible funding may still find difficulty in satisfying  their two entirely different types of customers: beneficiaries  and funders. Even individual donors and impact investors frequently  focus on defined geographies or sectors, be that health, education,  poverty, climate, or otherwise. What if you’re funded to reduce  malaria, but you discover that what is most needed are primary  healthcare clinics? What if you’re funded to reduce rural poverty  through agriculture, but people prefer to migrate to the city? What if  you’re funded to improve girls’ education, but you realize what would  make the biggest difference is sanitary pads? In the private sector,  satisfying your user will increase profits and delight investors.

But  in the social sector, what people want, what will make the greatest  impact, and what funders will pay for are not always the same.  The barriers to innovation don’t end there. Our instincts may  lead us astray when working with populations whose experiences  are quite different from our own. We work at the treacherous intersection  of failed markets and failed policies. Metrics tend to be  geared toward compliance and accountability, rather than decision-making  and learning. Measuring social impact is far more complicated  than measuring e-commerce transactions. And, taking risks  implies a potential for failure that could jeopardize funding streams  or make things worse for vulnerable people who are already living  on the edge.

If you’ve found it difficult to adopt concepts from The Lean  Startup and other innovation tool kits, you’re not alone. But, despite  the added complexities, many mission-oriented organizations have  found it not only possible, but transformative. They are better serving  their customers, accelerating their growth, and magnifying their  impact.

Principles of Lean Impact

Lean Impact is an approach to maximizing social benefit in the face  of the complex challenges in our society. It builds upon the best  practices for innovation from The Lean Startup and beyond, while  introducing new techniques tailored to the unique nature of the  mission-driven arena. By combining scientific rigor with entrepreneurial  agility, we can dramatically increase both the depth and  breadth of our impact.

The essence of Lean Impact is captured by three core guiding  principles.

• Think big. Be audacious in the difference you aspire to make,  basing your goals on the size of the real need in the world rather  than what seems incrementally achievable.

• Start small. Between a desire to help people who are suffering  today and pressure from funders to hit delivery targets, interventions  often scale too soon. Starting small and staying small  makes it far easier to learn and adapt–setting you on a path to  greater impact over time.

• Relentlessly seek impact. Whether due to excitement, attachment,  or the requirements imposed by a funder, we can become wedded  to our intervention, technology, or institution. To make the  biggest impact, fall in love with the problem, not your solution.

Despite the obstacles to innovation, nonprofits, social enterprises,  companies, foundations, philanthropists, governments, and impact  investors are beginning to chart a new path that embraces many of  the concepts from The Lean Startup to solve the pressing social and  environmental issues of our time. They are starting small, listening to  their customers, rapidly iterating on solutions, and designing business  models that can scale sustainably.

