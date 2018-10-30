How to watch Apple’s October event live online

Apple will hold its fall product event today in Brooklyn, where it is expected to show off a line of new Mac computers and an iPad Pro, among other things. The keynote is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET at the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House.

If you’re looking to stream the event live, it’s easier than it used to be now that Apple opened up its events page to support browsers other than its own Safari. (That means it should work with Chrome or Firefox, too.) You can also, of course, stream the event on your Apple TV or mobile device by downloading the Apple Events app.

If you just want to stream the event on your computer at home or work, visit the Apple events page and make sure you use headphones so you don’t bother your coworkers. Happy streaming!