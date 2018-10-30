Your dream job will never be your fantasy job

Before I started my career, I worked in jobs unrelated to my training. One day, I found myself telling a friend–a partner in a law firm–about what I thought I wanted to do in the future. At the time, I was working as an assistant and feared getting stuck there forever.

My attorney friend said: Be careful what you wish for. Several lawyers on the partner track at his law firm, he said, wanted to be their executive assistants. The stress was too much. They longed for less complexity.

I knew at the time that that his words weren’t wise, nor did they apply to my particular situation. Looking back, I see that I was envisioning a dream job, while my friend was talking about a fantasy job. They are two completely different concepts, though thinking about one can help you do better in the other.

Dream jobs versus fantasy jobs

I’m a coach to executives who need to make complex decisions every day and whose time is always in demand. A lot of them are managing the effects of chronic stress.

But I know that deep down inside, they don’t want to give up the substance of their jobs or the responsibility that comes along with it. They just want more time to rest and recover, and have greater flexibility and control in their personal lives. If they fantasize about being an executive assistant, they don’t exactly want to trade places with one–they are imagining a level of freedom that their current job isn’t giving them, whether or not it is actually better “over there.”

A dream job is something that excites you. You’re probably aware of the challenges, but you’re eager to tackle them anyway. A fantasy job is something that lets you escape reality (like the monotonous and unpleasant aspects of your dream job). Knowing how they relate to each other can help you to improve the quality of your working life.

What’s in a fantasy?

Maura is a division president at a global media firm–the sort of role she dreamed of while obtaining an MBA, starting a family, and purchasing a home in an expensive city. The fantasy job to which her mind drifts when times are tough? Waitressing, which she did during summers in college. Candace directs a multi-tiered R&D team at a prestigious philanthropic organization and fantasizes about teaching Pilates.