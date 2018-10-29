China’s OnePlus 6T has an American carrier in T-Mobile

After notching $1 billion in revenue and turning a profit last year, phone maker OnePlus is getting its first U.S. wireless carrier deal with T-Mobile, which will sell the just-announced OnePlus 6T in 5,600 retail stores.

The OnePlus 6T bears several similarities to other high-end phones from Vivo and Oppo, which are also owned by parent company BBK, but don’t have wireless carrier deals. Most notably, it has a fingerprint reader built into the display glass–a first for the U.S. market–and just a small camera cutout near the top of the 6.41-inch screen. Other specs include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, a minimum 128 GB of storage, a large 3,700 mAh battery, and a dual-lens rear camera system.

T-Mobile will begin selling the OnePlus 6T on November 5 for $549 and up, and sales for the unlocked version will start on November 1. The OnePlus 6T also be Verizon-certified for the first time, though the nation’s largest wireless carrier won’t sell the phone itself.