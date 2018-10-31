Boston Red Sox victory parade live stream: How to watch the World Series celebration online

The Boston Red Sox finished off the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday in game 5 of the World Series, ending a stellar season in which they won an unmatched 119 games. Which is to say the team’s hometown is probably quite proud.

This morning, the City of Boston will hold a victory parade for the World Series champs, complete with a duck boat procession and, we assume, lots of rowdiness. According to Boston.com, the parade is expected to begin at 11 a.m. ET at Fenway Park. It will continue through the city, pass the Boston Common, and finish on New Sudbury Street. You can find a map of the full route here.

If you can’t make the live parade because you have to work–or maybe you don’t live anywhere near Boston–you don’t have to miss out. Canada’s Global News will live stream the parade on its YouTube page beginning at 10 a.m. You can also watch via the video embed below: