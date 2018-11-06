8 simple ways to become a better business writer

Let’s face it: Everyday business writing can be hard. Facing down a blank page or screen, you want to get your point across to your colleagues or audience, but it’s sometimes a painful process if the words don’t come naturally.

Fortunately, it’s not necessary to be an award-winning scribe to be an effective business communicator. So, before you write your next email or report, keep these tips in mind:

Write for the reader, not for yourself.

It sounds basic, but good writing starts with knowing your audience, yet the most common problem is that people write for themselves, says executive business writing coach Mary Cullen. “We write from our own perspective rather than the perspective of the reader. In business writing, there aren’t that many firm rules because so much of it is contextual, but there is one and it’s this: The epicenter is the reader, always,” she says.

Write just as much as is necessary, no more.

While “shorter is better” is a common theme, your audience and the purpose of the document will also tell you how long your piece needs to be, says business communication trainer John Sturtevant. So, if you are writing a summary for someone who’s a “just the facts” type and may get bored with details, keep a short summary with bullet points may be best. If you’re writing a deep analysis for an audience that needs to understand context and details, write accordingly, he says.

Lose the jargon (mostly)

Some people write in a much more stiff and formal style than they speak, using lots of jargon. That’s usually not the best way to get your point across, Cullen says. Instead, for most pieces, it’s better to write an a more accessible way, losing unnecessarily stiff language. Never use a long word when a short one will do, she says. That’s not “dumbing it down”–it’s helping people read what you write.

But Cullen makes a distinction between jargon and useful industry shorthand. “Acronyms are great internally because, I’m using in my industry LMS, learning management system, when my instructors and I talk, we use that term all the time because we know what that means, but we don’t use terms like ‘synergy,'” she says. If you’re using industry terms or acronyms, consider writing out the full name or term, followed by any acronym, then adding a brief explanation of what it is on first reference to expand the accessibility of your text. For example, “We implemented a new learning management system (LMS), a software platform to manage our internal training, in 2018.”

Pay attention to how you use words

Loose vs. lose. Accept vs. except. Comprise vs. compose. There are many examples of misused words that can undermine your writing. From the classic Elements of Style by William Strunk, Jr. and E.B. White to the more modern tomes like That Doesn’t Mean What You Think It Means by Ross and Kathryn Petras, there are plenty of books and online articles about commonly misused words. It’s worth reviewing your text for possibly misused words, which can undermine your meaning and credibility, Cullen says.