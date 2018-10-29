The PlayStation Classic game lineup offers the best and worst of the late-’90s

The fifth generation of game consoles–mainly represented by the original PlayStation and Nintendo 64–was a weird time for video games. 3D graphics had just become possible, but the graphics were still crude and game makers hadn’t yet agreed on things like control schemes and camera angles. While the era has its share of foundational highlights, many games have aged terribly.

The PlayStation Classic, Sony’s $99 miniaturized version of the 1994 console, will be an interesting case study of the era’s highs and lows. Metal Gear Solid, for instance, is a masterpiece that would still be a gripping experience if you played it today. Syphon Filter lies on the opposite end of the spectrum, with a control scheme that’s nonsensical by today’s third-person-shooter standards.

You can also expect plenty of awkwardness between those extremes with games like Final Fantasy VII, a classic whose cinematics will no longer blow anyone’s minds, even if they scratch a nostalgic itch. Likewise, the original, two-dimensional Grand Theft Auto may come as a shock to anyone who’s only experienced the series from its third installment and onward.

Sony plans to launch the PlayStation Classic on December 3, and is taking pre-orders now. Here’s the full games list: