In photos: Celebrating the 2018 Innovation by Design honorees

Fast Company celebrated the honorees of the 2018 Innovation by Design Awards at a packed party in New York’s Grand Central Station last week. The evening kicked off with a panel discussion on the future of design and ended with a toast to the competition’s nearly 400 winners, finalists, and honorable mentions.
Michael Wang, of the AI healthcare startup Inspiren, received the third annual Linda Tischler Innovation by Design Award, honoring bold, up-and-coming designers, and partygoers perused a display of some of the year’s top product design, from a sculptural router to an emoting robot. It was an inspiring look at the state of design today–and where it’s headed next. Click through our slideshow above for more.