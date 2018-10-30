advertisement
advertisement

In photos: Celebrating the 2018 Innovation by Design honorees

By Co.Design1 minute Read

Fast Company celebrated the honorees of the 2018 Innovation by Design Awards at a packed party in New York’s Grand Central Station last week. The evening kicked off with a panel discussion on the future of design and ended with a toast to the competition’s nearly 400 winners, finalists, and honorable mentions.

Left to right: Panelists Jason Chua, Edel Rodriguez, and Marcelo Eduardo. [Photo: Daisy Korpics for Fast Company]

Michael Wang, of the AI healthcare startup Inspiren, received the third annual Linda Tischler Innovation by Design Award, honoring bold, up-and-coming designers, and partygoers perused a display of some of the year’s top product design, from a sculptural router to an emoting robot. It was an inspiring look at the state of design today–and where it’s headed next. Click through our slideshow above for more.

[Photo: Daisy Korpics for Fast Company]
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company