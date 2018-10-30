In photos: Celebrating the 2018 Innovation by Design honorees

Fast Company celebrated the honorees of the 2018 Innovation by Design Awards at a packed party in New York’s Grand Central Station last week. The evening kicked off with a panel discussion on the future of design and ended with a toast to the competition’s nearly 400 winners, finalists, and honorable mentions.
Michael Wang, of the AI healthcare startup Inspiren, received the third annual Linda Tischler Innovation by Design Award, honoring a bold, up-and-coming designer, and partygoers perused a display of some of the year’s top product designs, from a sculptural router to an emoting robot. It was an inspiring look at the state of design today–and where it’s headed next. Click through our slideshow above for more.