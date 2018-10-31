Zombie tech! Why QR codes, Bluetooth, and RFID still aren’t dead

You know that part in every slasher movie when the audience thinks the killer is dead, but he somehow revives himself for a final try? That’s kind of how some technologies work.

Take QR codes. Just a few years ago, Quick Response codes were an industry laughing stock. The humor came from the fact that it was often easier to type in a URL than to line up your smartphone camera to read those little black and white matrix barcodes. Plus, there was the challenge of trying to make them work in ads and marketing materials without being a distraction.

After most of us had written off QR codes, Snapchat gave them a boost of cool by launching QR-based Snapcodes, which make it easier for people to follow you on Snapchat. Lo and behold, at Advertising Week earlier this month, it felt like 2011 again as everyone was rocking QR codes. Amazon, Google, and Instagram have all contracted QR Fever. QR codes are showing up everywhere from the meat aisle of the supermarket to the stock exchange. And this is good news to users: They’re easier to read now, and rather than inevitably leading to another brand promotion, they often provide helpful information such as where your food comes from.

The reappearance of QR made me realize that too many of us are like the medieval mortician in Monty Python and the Holy Grail: eager to jump to conclusions about a technology’s mortality. Beware, there’s a good chance that a technology pronounced dead isn’t. It often takes tech a while to find its niche, but when it does, it’s suddenly useful and ubiquitous.

Technology’s unpredictable path

The conventional wisdom is that we adopt technologies at a much faster rate than ever before. It took 30 years for electricity to reach 10% of the market, for instance, but smartphones achieved 40% penetration in 10 years.

Not every technology has the significance of electricity and smartphones. Many kick around for years. Tablets, for instance, have existed in one form or another since the early 1990s. The Apple Newton launched in 1993, but is perhaps most famous for being the butt of jokes in the Doonesbury comic strip. Microsoft introduced its Tablet PC in 2001 to an indifferent public. It wasn’t until Apple reintroduced the tablet, this time as the iPad in 2010, that it finally took off.

Similarly, while everyone predicted in the early 2000s that we’d soon be watching smart TVs, that never happened. Instead, most of us jury-rigged our dumb TVs with devices such as Roku and Apple TV to become internet-ready. Despite years of rumors, Apple hasn’t created an “iTV” as intuitive as an iPhone.