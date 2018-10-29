Get ready for Google-powered ads in Tinder

You may not notice it, but while you’re swiping left and right some changes will be coming to the ads run in Tinder. The dating app, which is owned by Match Media Group, will be using Google’s ad server to sell programmatic ads, according to Digiday .

Essentially, this is one more way the app can get some revenue–currently, Match Group properties make most of their money through subscription sales. Tinder told Digiday that this Google program doesn’t change much–it’s simply one more way the company can directly work with marketers. “It’s an alternative way to transact with us but is similar to how our insertion order business runs today,” said Peter Foster, Match Group’s GM of global advertising and brand solutions.

In some ways, this is signaling a shift in how dating sites are powering their ads. Currently, most of Match Group’s properties do ad sales directly; this, along with other recent programs, are its initial forays into programmatic technology. While the company maintained that this move isn’t going to upend the way it does business, it still indicates that there’s probably going to be a lot of growth on the programmatic side of mobile apps.

You can read the full Digiday story here.

This story has been further updated to reflect feedback from Tinder/Match.