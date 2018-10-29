Intel drops financial support for Congressman Steve King amid white supremacist endorsement

The chipmaking giant has told employees it is dropping financial support for controversial Iowa Republican Congressman Steve King, reports Popular Information . King has a history of openly espousing racist views and supporting white supremacists. But most recently King, who is up for reelection next month, endorsed Toronto’s openly white supremacist candidate for mayor.

The move was too much for Intel, which sent an email to employees last Thursday announcing the company will “no longer [be] donating to his campaigns.” In the email, Intel’s director of policy and external partnerships, Dawn Jones, said:

We had engaged with Rep. King because of his support for IP theft protections, which is important to Intel’s business. However, an Intel employee raised concerns about the donations earlier this month. We looked into the congressman’s public statements and determined that they conflict with Intel values. As a result, we are no longer donating to his campaigns.

At the time of this writing, King’s other donors have remained silent as to whether they will continue to support him financially. Those donors include AT&T, Berkshire Hathaway, the American Bankers Association, and Land O’Lakes, among others.