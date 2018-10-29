Sam’s Club looks to fend off Amazon with cashier-less stores

The membership-only retail warehouse club is testing a new concept store in Dallas that will allow customers to buy groceries without the need to stand in a checkout line, reports CNBC . The Dallas test location will see customers use a new Sam’s Club Now app that will allow customers to plot out their journey in the store to find the exact items they want, scan them, and then place them in their cart. Upon leaving the store, customers will scan a code with an “exit host” attendant, at which point their account will be billed for the items.

For now, the Dallas store will be the only cashier-less store Sam’s Club has, but the company plans to roll out the concept nationwide if the trial is successful. Sam’s Club is just the latest brick-and-mortar store to test cashier-less payment systems. Target, Kroger, and Macy’s are also doing so–all in an attempt to offer the convenience Amazon offers with its Amazon Go stores. Amazon could have as many as 3,000 such stores open across the U.S. by as early as 2021, and traditional retailers want to be ready to offer the same convenience to technology-savvy shoppers.