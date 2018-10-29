Sam’s Club looks to fend off Amazon with cashier-less stores

The membership-only retail warehouse club is testing a new concept store in Dallas that will allow customers to buy groceries without the need to stand in a checkout line, reports CNBC. The Dallas test location will see customers use a new Sam’s Club Now app that will allow customers to plot out their journey in the store to find the exact items they want, scan them, and then place them in their cart. Upon leaving the store, customers will scan a code with an “exit host” attendant, at which point their account will be billed for the items.