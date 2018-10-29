Spelling mistakes won’t ruin your resume, but these things will

There’s some career advice you’ll hear over and over again–one of which is that recruiters will throw out your resume in the trash the moment they catch a typo or a spelling mistake.

But as somebody who has worked in recruitment for many years, I can tell you that this isn’t the case. I’m not saying that it’s okay to litter your resume with spelling errors, but there are much more important things you should be thinking about when writing your resume.

Imagine you are a recruiter and you need to find a candidate who has project management skills, banking experience, and a rare qualification. You search for months, and finally, you come across somebody who ticks all of the boxes. You pick up the phone to call them, only to catch a glaring spelling error on line 23. If you’re a recruiter, are you going to let that stop you? You know it will take you at least a few weeks to find someone with the same qualifications.

A recruiter’s success rests on finding a suitable candidate for a vacancy, so if your experience and skills fit the bill, they’re probably not going to let a typo get in the way of you getting an interview. Recruiters and hiring managers will call you if they can quickly see that you are suitable for a particular role from looking at your resume. Yes, it’s that simple.

Focus on avoiding these three mistakes that recruiters genuinely care about.

Mistake no. 1: You make your resume too broad

It’s tempting to cram a wide variety of skills and knowledge into your resume with the hope that it will have a broad appeal and translate to a wide audience.

The problem with that approach is that employers want to hire people who are experts in their fields and can hit the ground running from day one. They don’t want to hire a jack-of-all-trades type who has scratched the surfaces of many different specialisms but hasn’t gained a deep understanding in any particular field–especially when it comes to senior staff.